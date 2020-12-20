Westbrook recorded eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes in Saturday's 99-96 preseason win over the Pistons.

Westbrook only logged 17 minutes, as the aim for him is clear -- to get him enough time on the court so he can be ready to handle a heavy workload once the regular season begins. Westbrook posted decent numbers considering the minutes he played, and the expectations are high for him -- he should be Washington's main scoring threat and the team's top playmaker this season.