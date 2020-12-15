Westbrook (rest) has a "good chance" to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Westbrook was held out of Sunday's preseason debut for his new team, but it looks like he has a good shot at playing Thursday. The 32-year-old guard will likely receive limited minutes with the regular season set to begin next week.
