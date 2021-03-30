Westbrook scored 35 points (14-26 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) with 21 assists, 14 rebounds, two steals and one block in a 132-124 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Westbrook recorded his second consecutive triple-double while also recording a new season-high assist total. It was the guard's sixth career 20/20 game, as he really stepped up with Bradley Beal (hip) out of the lineup. Westbrook has six triple-doubles in 11 games since the All-Star break, and he is averaging 25.5 points, 12.3 assists, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over that span.