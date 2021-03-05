Westbrook dropped 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-15 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals over 36 minutes in Thursday's victory over the Clippers.

Thursday was another day at the office for Westbrook who has registered either a double-double or triple-double in 12 straight games. He's also managed to swipe a steal in six straight contests, including seven over his last two outings. Though his overall shooting hasn't been the worst of his career, Westbrook's performance at the charity stripe is at a career low as he's connecting on just 58.2 percent of his attempts.