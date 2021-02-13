Westbrook totaled 23 points (10-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's loss to the Knicks.

With Bradley Beal (rest) out, Westbrook took nearly twice as many shots as the next closest player. Though his 23 points led the team, it took him 22 shots to get there. He also led the team in assists and rebounds as well as turnovers. In his first year with the Wizards, Westbrook is turning the ball over 4.9 times per game, the most he's averaged since the 2016-2017 season.