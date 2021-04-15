Westbrook tallied 25 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals across 36 minutes in a 123-111 win over Sacramento on Wednesday.

Aside from committing seven turnovers, Westbrook was impressive in all aspects Wednesday, as he contributed big counting stats on offense, connected on 12-of-22 shots from the field and chipped in four steals to boot. The veteran point guard is remarkably almost a sure thing for a triple double on a nightly basis, as he has now reached the achievement in 14 of his past 18 contests. He is on pace to average a triple-double over the course of a full season for the fourth time in his career, as he is currently posting per-game stats of 21.8 points, 10.8 boards and 10.9 dimes.