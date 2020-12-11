Coach Scott Brooks said Friday that Westbrook may not play in the team's preseason opener on Sunday, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

There's a good possibility that Westbrook will be rested for his new team's first preseason contest against the Nets, according to coach Scott Brooks. It's not a huge surprise considering the 32-year-old guard is entering his 13th season in the league. If he is indeed sidelined for Sunday's game, the next chance for Westbrook to make his Wizards debut will come Dec. 17 against Detroit.