Wizards coach Scott Brooks implied Sunday that Westbrook will likely be held out of one half of back-to-back sets during the regular season, NBC Sports Washington reports. "This is going to be a grind," Brooks said. "He's not a youngster anymore even though he still has as much energy as anybody as I've seen."

Sitting back-to-backs is nothing new for Westbrook, who followed a similar plan as a member of the Rockets last season. Keeping the 32-year-old fresh and healthy will be a top priority for the Wizards, and that's especially the case during a pandemic season that features a condensed schedule. The league has only released half of the regular season schedule, but the Wizards are already slated for seven back-to-backs, the first of which arrives during the first week of the regular season. Washington opens in Philadelphia on Dec. 23 before playing a back-to-back set against Orland on Dec. 26 and 27.