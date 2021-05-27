Westbrook appeared to roll his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers and was assisted to the locker room, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Westbrook stepped on Furkan Korkmaz's foot and stayed down for some time after he appeared to roll his right ankle. He managed to limp to the locker room with minor assistance shortly thereafter, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Westbrook played 29 minutes before exiting, finishing with 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and four turnovers.