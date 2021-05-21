Westbrook produced 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 15 assists, eight rebounds, and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 142-115 win over the Pacers.

The chants of 'MVP' in Capital One Arena might be a portent of events to come, especially if Westbrook can help will his team past the Sixers in the first round. After seemingly out of the playoff hunt, Westbrook fired off a countless array of triple-double performances after the All-Star break and the squad has now punched a ticket after a decisive win over the Pacers. It's hard to find a better example of a valuable player in the league currently.