Westbrook finished with 42 points (16-32 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 125-119 loss to the Bucks.

The absence of Bradley Beal (knee) left Westbrook as the clear go-to option for the Wizards, and the 2017 NBA MVP didn't disappoint. Though he had his typical poor showing from the free-throw line, Westbrook parlayed an unusually hot shooting night from distance and an elevated 43 percent usage rate into his best scoring total of the season. His output should take a hit if Beal is able to make it back for Monday's rematch with the Bucks.