Westbrook scored 22 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Westbrook notched his third consecutive double-double and continues to produce an incredible volume of counting stats. In his last three contests, he's averaged 25.3 points, 16.0 rebounds, 15.0 assist and 1.3 steals. While he had done that fairly efficiently in past games, Westbrook did struggle from both the field and free-throw line Tuesday, which will be worth monitoring in category leagues going forward.