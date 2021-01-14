The Wizards fear Westbrook suffered a setback with his quadriceps injury that could sideline him 3-to-4 weeks, Quinton Mayo of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 32-year-old was unavailable this week due to the quadriceps injury and appeared set to miss only one game given the postponements due to the Wizards' COVID-19 issues, but his availability for at least the rest of January is now in question. Westbrook's status figures to be updated by the team within the next couple days, but with no scheduled games until Sunday due to the postponements, Washington may not be in immediate position for a comprehensive update.