Coach Scott Brooks said Sunday that Westbrook (rest) may be available for Monday's game against Chicago, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Westbrook hasn't yet been available for a back-to-back so far this season for rest purposes, but that could change Monday as his status is uncertain for that contest and dependent on how he feels in the morning. Westbrook went for 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists during Sunday's blowout loss to the Hornets.