Westbrook said Tuesday that he will not have a minutes limit for Wednesday's season-opener against the 76ers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards took it easy with Westbrook during the preseason, but the former MVP said he'll be ready to handle a full workload Wednesday night as Washington plays its first of four games over the next seven days. For fantasy managers, the concern is that Westbrook will almost certainly sit one half of back-to-back sets. The Wizards' first back-to-back arrives next week, when they face the Bulls on Dec. 31 before traveling to Minnesota on Jan. 1.