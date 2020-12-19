Westbrook (rest) isn't on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook was labeled as probable heading into Saturday's preseason finale, and he should make his first appearance in his new uniform against Detroit. He's likely to have limited minutes with the team's season opener scheduled for Dec. 23.
