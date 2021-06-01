Westbrook (ankle) is listed as available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Sixers.

The Wizards initially listed Westbrook as "questionable" but quickly issued an update to clarify that the guard will, in fact, be available. Westbrook has been battling an ankle issue since Game 2, but it didn't stop him from putting up triple-doubles in each of the last two contests. He's still struggling to score the ball efficiently for the series, but Westbrook offset a horrific 3-of-19 shooting night in Game 4 by going 13-of-16 at the free throw line on his way to 19 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in 42 minutes.