Westbrook (ankle) is a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 versus the 76ers but is expected to play, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old is tentatively penciled in for the starting lineup, though he'll still need to go through a pregame workout before officially being cleared to play. Westbrook suffered the ankle sprain during the second game of the series, but he still put up a triple-double with 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's Game 3 loss.