Westbrook (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Suns.

The 32-year-old will be unavailable for the second straight game due to the left quad issue, but Bradley Beal (COVID-19 protocols) is ready to return from his one-game absence. Raul Neto likely will receive another start at point guard in Westbrook's absence, with Ish Smith also in the mix.