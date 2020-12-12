Westbrook (rest) is out for Sunday's preseason game against the Nets.
As expected, Westbrook needs some more ramp-up time with his new team before seeing live game action. With both he and Bradley Beal (rest) out, Raul Neto and Troy Brown should see plenty of usage in the backcourt.
