Westbrook (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Wizards haven't played a game since Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 issues, but there's a chance the team is back on the court Friday in Milwaukee. However, Westbrook won't play due to the left quadriceps injury, joining a list of six players that are unavailable while going through the NBA's health and safety protocols. It was previously reported the quad injury could sideline the veteran point guard 3-to-4 weeks, but the team hasn't provided any specifics on the injury. According to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post, coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook is "progressing toward basketball activities," but the head coach didn't provide a return timeline. The 32-year-old seems likely to miss additional time, but for now his status remains up in the air beyond Friday's contest. Bradley Beal, Raul Neto, Jerome Robinson and two-way players Garrison Mathews and Cassius Winston currently the available backcourt options for Washington.