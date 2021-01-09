Westbrook (quad) is out Saturday against the Heat, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
In his absence, Raul Neto will draw the start and will be a popular DFS target. In two games without Westbrook, Neto is averaging 30.7 fantasy points.
