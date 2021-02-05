Westbrook will play and start as expected Friday against the Heat, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
After resting Wednesday, Westbrook will be back in the lineup Friday, pushing Ish Smith back to the bench. Over his past three appearances, Westbrook is averaging 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 31.7 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Out Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Posts triple-double Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Comes up huge in fourth quarter•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Ejected from Friday's contest•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Starting Friday•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Out for rest Wednesday•