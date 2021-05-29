Westbrook (ankle) is available for Saturday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After suffering an ankle injury in Game 2 and not practicing Friday, Westbrook is healthy enough to play in a crucial Game 3 with the Wizards down 2-0. If he ends up limited, Bradley Beal, Raul Neto and Ish Smith could be in line for more usage.
