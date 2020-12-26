Westbrook (rest) will play and start Saturday against the Magic, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook will play in the first game of a back-to-back set, meaning he'll likely rest Sunday. In the opener, Westbrook recorded 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Resting plan uncertain•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double in debut•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: No restrictions to begin season•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Grabs seven boards in win•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Not on injury report•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: 'Good chance' to play Saturday•