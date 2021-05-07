Westbrook posted 13 points (5-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, 17 assists and a steal across 44 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over the Raptors.

Westbrook nailed the 180th triple-double of his career with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter after converting a layup, and he's now just one away from tying Oscar Robertson for the all-time lead in that statistic. The star point guard has been on an absolute tear of late and has accomplished a triple-double in all but four games since the beginning of April (21 appearances). He will have a shot at making history Saturday on the road against the Pacers.