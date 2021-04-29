Westbrook registered 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Lakers.

The 32-year-old has now recorded 13 triple-doubles over the month of April, a span in which he's averaging 21.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 1.3 steals through 16 games. Westbrook is averaging a career-high 11.1 assists through 55 games this season. He'll look to keep the good times rolling Friday on the road against the Cavaliers.