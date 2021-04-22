Westbrook registered 14 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

The 32-year-old now has nine triple-doubles over his last 10 games. Westbrook has been a fantasy monster in the month of April, averaging 21.0 points, 13.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.4 steals over his last 12 games. The 12-year veteran will look to keep racking up gaudy fantasy stats on Thursday against the Thunder.