Westbrook delivered 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Trail Blazers.
Westbrook "only" finished with 15 field-goal attempts, a figure that seems awfully low compared to Bradley Beal's 24 shots. Westbrook seems to have adapted to a secondary scoring role behind Beal, but he continues to show elite ability to fill the stat sheet and has already registered five triple-doubles and four double-doubles. He should remain an elite fantasy asset across all formats even if his scoring numbers haven't been as good as they've been in past seasons.
