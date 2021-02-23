Westbrook had 32 points (13-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 14 rebounds and nine assists in Monday's overtime win over the Lakers.

Westbrook fell one assist short of notching his fourth straight triple-double, but he continues to provide elite counting stats, while doing virtually all of his damage from two-point range and the free throw line. He's now gone six straight games without a made three-pointer, and the Wizards are 5-1 in that span. Westbrook's two turnovers Monday were his fewest in any game since Jan. 3.