Westbrook posted 36 points (13-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds and nine assists in Friday's overtime win over the Pelicans.

Despite playing 44 minutes, Westbrook's streak of six straight games with a triple-double came to an end, as he fell just one assist short on a night when the Wizards shot just 4-of-27 from three as a team. The veteran continues to be a counting-stat monster, and while he's still struggling from the free-throw line and from three, Westbrook is shooting 46 percent from the field over his last 10 games.