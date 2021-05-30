Westbrook (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup with the 76ers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off of his best performance of the series in Game 3, Westbrook continues to deal with an ankle sprain ahead of Game 4. The guard was considered questionable for Game 3 with the same injury but ultimately ended up playing. In a do-or-die game for the Wizards, it's very possible Westbrook will end up taking the court. If he ends up sitting out, expect Raul Neto to start in his place.