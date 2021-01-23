Westbrook (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Westbrook hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to a quad injury, and the Wizards as a team haven't played since Jan. 11 due to health and safety protocols resulting in postponements. It's not a great sign that Westbrook is only questionable still after so much time off.
