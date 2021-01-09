Westbrook (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Westbrook dislocated a finger Wednesday but was able to play against the Celtics on Friday. However, he's now dealing with a left quad issue that could sideline him for Saturday's contest, especially since it's the second half of a back-to-back set. If he's unable to play, Ish Smith and Raul Neto should see increased run for the Wizards.