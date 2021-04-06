Westbrook tallied 23 points (9-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's loss to the Raptors.

The 32-year-old now has five triple-doubles over his last six games. Westbrook has been virtually unstoppable with Bradley Beal (hip) out of the lineup, averaging 24.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over the last five contests. The 13-year veteran will look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday on the road against the Magic.