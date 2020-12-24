Westbrook recorded 21 points (9-22 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and 15 assists in 36 minutes in the 107-113 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Westbrook had a rather good showing in his Washington debut during the loss Wednesday. The guard put together quite the all-around performance, proving that he can work in the paint and create plays, just as good as he can shoot. However, his shooting was the biggest worry for the debutant, but that should not be something that carries throughout the season. His next matchup will be the home opener against Orlando on Saturday.