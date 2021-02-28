Westbrook compiled 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-10 FG), 14 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

Westbrook notched yet another triple-double and continues to be an elite source of production for the Wizards even if his shot-efficiency numbers don't help him from time to time. The Wizards have won seven of their last eight games and Westbrook has been instrumental to the team's success during that stretch -- he has five triple-doubles while ending just one rebound or one assist shy of achieving that feat in the remaining three games during that stretch. He is averaging 19.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game in the aforementioned eight-game span.