Westbrook totaled 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to Washington.

Aside from the inefficiency from the field, Westbrook posted another fantastic stat line, becoming the first NBA player since Magic Johnson in the 1982-83 season to notch a triple-double in the first two contests of a campaign. The Wizards have lost both games, but Westbrook and Bradley Beal appear to be co-existing well, at least from a fantasy perspective. That said, Westbrook could sit out Sunday's rematch against Orlando as he is expected to rest one game of back-to-back sets throughout the season.