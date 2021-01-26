Coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook will have a minutes restriction "in the mid-20s" Tuesday at Houston, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old saw his first game action since Jan. 8 on Sunday and had nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes. Westbrook is starting again Tuesday and should have a similar workload, with Raul Neto (groin) operating as the backup point guard.