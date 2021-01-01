Westbrook (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

It's not a surprise to see the veteran guard is unavailable, as he had another triple-double Thursday against the Bulls with 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during the front end of the back-to-back set. Raul Neto should rejoin the starting five for the Wizards, while Westbrook will return to the court Sunday at Brooklyn.