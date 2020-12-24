Coach Scott Brooks said the Wizards are yet to decide a resting plan for Westbrook as the weekend's back-to-back set approaches, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

During the preseason, Brooks made it clear that Westbrook would likely sit one half of back-to-back sets, so the expectation is that he'll rest for either Saturday or Sunday's home matchup against the Magic. The Wizards have another back-to-back next week, when they host the Bulls on Thursday (New Year's Eve) before traveling to Minnesota on Friday.