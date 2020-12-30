Westbrook tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 38 minutes Tuesday in the Wizards' 115-107 loss to the Bulls.

After sitting out the second half of the Wizards' back-to-back set with the Magic on Sunday for rest purposes, Westbrook picked up right where he left off in his return to the lineup. He's now recorded triple-doubles in each of his first three games with the Wizards, though efficiency has been an issue (5.7 turnovers per game, 41.4 percent shooting from the field). Continuing a trend from last season, Westbrook is also eschewing perimeter shots, as his 3.3 three-point attempts per game are his fewest since 2011-12.