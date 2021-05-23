Westbrook had 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and a block in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Sixers.
The Sixers did a good job of limiting Westbrook's opportunities on the glass, as well as keeping him away from the free-throw line. Westbrook's two free-throw attempts were his fewest in any game since April 14. The high-energy guard has now gone three straight games without recording a triple-double -- his longest such streak since early March.
