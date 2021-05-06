Westbrook recorded 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 17 assists, 12 rebounds, three steals and a block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 loss at Milwaukee.

Westbrook continues to pile up the triple-doubles, with Wednesday's marking his 33rd of the season and 179th of his career, leaving him just two shy of NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson's all-time record. Over his past three games, Westbrook has paired the monstrous counting-stats production with improved efficiency from the field; he's converted 58.6 percent of his shots during that span.