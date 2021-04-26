Westbrook (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Spurs.

Westbrook landed on the injury report with a sprained ankle, but it won't keep him out of action as the Wizards continue to push for a spot in the postseason. Westbrook is coming off of a down night -- 14 points (5-13 FG), 11 assists, five rebounds -- Sunday against the Cavs, but Washington was still able to win its eighth consecutive game.