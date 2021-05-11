Westbrook recorded his NBA-record 182nd career triple-double in Monday's loss to the Hawks, finishing with 28 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 21 assists and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes.

After pulling even with Oscar Robertson in Saturday's win over the Pacers, Westbrook cruised past The Big O with yet another monster statistical night. Westbrook now has a triple-double in 19 of his last 21 games, and he's surpassed 20 assists twice in the last eight days. The future-Hall-of-Famer is well on pace to average a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five seasons.