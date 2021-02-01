Westbrook provided 41 points (16-28 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for two three-pointers in the final seconds to steal a win from the Nets. Although injuries have slowed his progress this season, he's played stellar ball when on the court. The combination of Westbrook and NBA scoring leader Beal proved that they can beat anyone on any given night despite their 4-12 record.