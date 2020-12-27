Westbrook (rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Zachary Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

As expected, Westbrook will sit out after playing on the first night of a back-to-back Saturday. The Wizards are off to an 0-2 start, but Westbrook has registered triple-doubles in each of his first two games. On Saturday against Orlando, Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and two seals in 36 minutes.