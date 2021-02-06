Westbrook posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Friday's loss against the Heat.

Westbrook should've been rested after missing Wednesday's contest, but he looked rusty and only accounted for 13 points -- his third-lowest mark of the campaign -- while taking nine field-goal attempts -- a season-low tally for the star point guard. As if that wasn't enough, he also committed six turnovers -- his sixth game with six or more turnovers this season alone. Westbrook has yet to play four games in a row, but with Saturday off, he should be in the starting five for Sunday's tilt at Charlotte.