Westbrook posted 13 points (3-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals during Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

The 32-year-old has gone ice cold from the field over the last two games, making only six out of his last 29 shot attempts. Despite the poor shooting Westbrook is getting it done in other departments, averaging 11 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks during that stretch. He will look to get his shooting back on track Saturday at home against the Pistons.